//Dr. Thomas Named 2019 Lowndes Distinguished Alumnus

LOWNDES – The Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation (LEIF) will host its Annual Distinguished Alumnus and Awards Banquet April 18, 2019, at 6:00 pm, at Lowndes High School, in the Cafetorium. The presenting sponsor is O’Steen Volkswagen of Valdosta. Catering will be provided by Sam’s BBQ and Chick-Fil-A, Saint Augustine Road and Lake Park.

Dr. Carly Thomas will be honored as Lowndes High School’s 2019 Distinguished Alumnus. She is a 1991 graduate of LHS and is very proud of the instruction, high quality of education, and encouragement she received there. After high school, Carly attended Phillip’s University where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree Biology. She then went on to earn her dental degree with distinction and honors from the University of Oklahoma in 1999. There she was elected to Omicron Kappa Upsilon, a national dental honor society whose membership is selected based upon character and academic excellence. Immediately following her dental education, she obtained her specialty certificate in Pediatric Dentistry from the University of Florida where she held the position of chief resident. Board certification is the highest achievable endorsement in any medical or dental specialty; Dr. Carly is not only board certified but she is a Fellow with the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. Dr. Carly has practiced pediatric dentistry in South Georgia for the past 17 years.

Dr. Carly Thomas is the pediatric dentistry practitioner at Dr. Carly Thomas Pediatric Dentistry. Carly’s hobbies include reading, exercising, traveling, and taking part in various charitable organizations. Her greatest passion is her family. She is married to James “Dude” Thomas and they have four children: Grayson, Colby, Vivian, and Elliot.

LEIF will also honor students from each school for their academic achievements, as well as outstanding parents and teachers. The foundation’s main goal is to support Lowndes County Schools by utilizing tax-deductible donations to provide improved educational opportunities for students within the school systems. Tickets for the banquet can be purchased for $10 at the Board of Education office located at 1592 Norman Drive. All proceeds from the event will benefit LEIF. For further information, please contact LaVerne Rome at 229-245-2250.