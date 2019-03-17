//Devil Dog Coach is “Right Hand Man”

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Head Coach SGAC Devil Dog Jason Griner was given the Danny Lutz “Right Hand Man” award.

This award was started in memory of Danny Lutz, a longtime member of Team Georgia USA Wrestling.

His work was always behind the scenes (bracketing, seeding, tournament operations, etc.) and never wanted to get credit for anything but he paved the way for Team Georgia USA Wrestling and taking us to the “ONLINE AGE”.

From Tournament Registrations to Online Bracketing with TrackWrestling (he would have probably despised FloArena) he worked tirelessly day in and day out for Team Georgia USA Wrestling.

Jason epitomizes every aspect of Danny in his love and passion for wrestling, always helping not only Team Georgia USA Wrestling but his work with The South Georgia Athletic Center.

Jason dedicates his time and effort in providing opportunities for South Georgia kids to wrestle and for them to take part in this great sport. The sheer amount of time and money that he has dedicated to the South Georgia cause goes above and beyond the mission of Team Georgia USA Wrestling and the GAWA.

The inaugural award was presented to Jason by Danny’s wife Gwen Lutz at the Kid’s State Tournament on Saturday March 2nd, 2019.

Here was the inscription on the award:

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Team Georgia USA Wrestling

The Danny Lutz ‘Right Hand Man” Award

Presented to

Jason Griner

The Danny Lutz “Right Hand Man” award is being presented to you in recognition for the many years of support of the great sport of wrestling here in Georgia while being dedicated to the Mission and Vision of Team Georgia USA Wrestling. Your selflessness in helping whenever you could and for whatever was needed, behind the scenes, all the while never looking for praise or gratitude has been recognized and you are hereby commended!!

Danny set the example… and you have embraced his spirit with your loyalty, dedication and contributions to the Georgia Wrestling Community!

Congratulations!!

Robert Horton

Chairman

Team Georgia USA Wrestling

The Team Georgia USA Wrestling “Right Hand Man Award” is presented in memory of Danny Lutz, our longtime friend and wrestling enthusiast for his dedicated contributions to Team Georgia USA Wrestling and the wrestlers we serve. Thank you Danny!