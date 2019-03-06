//Citizens Help VPD Apprehend Teens for Armed Robbery

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On March 5, 2019 at approximately 2:28 pm, E-911 received an emergency call for service from the 300 block of Norman Drive.

The caller reported that an unknown subject had just committed an attempted armed robbery in the parking lot of Walmart.

Multiple Valdosta Police Department uniformed patrol officers began responding to the area.

Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim who advised that while she was beside her vehicle, an unknown male produced a firearm and attempted to rob her.

The victim advised that the subject was unable to obtain property from her and then began running. She then began screaming for help to other citizens who were also in the parking lot.

Two citizens witnessed the incident and began pursuing the suspect’s vehicle, described as a white SUV.

The witnesses, while following the offender’s vehicle, called 911 and additionally obtained the tag information while keeping the vehicle in sight.

One of the responding police units made contact with the vehicle, now identified as a 2005 Cadillac Escalade, on South St. Augustine Road.

The officer, after confirming that the tag number and description matched the witness accounts, performed a traffic stop on the Escalade.

Both occupants were immediately detained.

During the investigation, a firearm was recovered and also property that had been reported stolen from a separate incident.

Both subjects were taken in custody and transported to the Lowndes County Jail without further incident. Both subjects now face multiple charges.

There were no injuries in this incident.

The two men were Jalen Jones, 19, and James Hill, 18, both charged with felony armed robbery, felony possession of firearm during commission of a crime, misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, and misdemeanor tampering with evidence.

“The Valdosta Police Department recognizes the extraordinary effort by the witnesses in the incident. In this case, both went above and beyond to assist law enforcement in putting both subjects in jail before they could harm anyone else,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.