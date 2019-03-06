//Bundle Up for Another Freeze

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 9 AM

EST /8 AM CST/ Thursday.



* MINIMUM TEMPERATURES…26 to 32 degrees.



* Impacts…Freezing temperatures can damage or kill sensitive

vegetation if left unprotected.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

