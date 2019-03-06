//Bundle Up for Another Freeze
Local NewsMarch 6, 2019

Bundle Up for Another Freeze

VALDOSTA – The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 9 AM
EST /8 AM CST/ Thursday.

* MINIMUM TEMPERATURES…26 to 32 degrees.

* Impacts…Freezing temperatures can damage or kill sensitive
vegetation if left unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

