VALDOSTA – The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 9 AM
EST /8 AM CST/ Thursday.
* MINIMUM TEMPERATURES…26 to 32 degrees.
* Impacts…Freezing temperatures can damage or kill sensitive
vegetation if left unprotected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
Bundle Up for Another Freeze
VALDOSTA – The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 9 AM