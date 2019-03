Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Few things rival the beauty and the creative energy of a Spring day in Valdosta’s eclectic, artistic downtown.

Why not go downtown for lunch and enjoy great food and music?

Join Valdosta Main Street May 6-10 for a week of live music, good food beautiful weather right in the heart of Downtown.

There will be food available on site for purchase.

Concerts begin at 11:30 a.m. and go until 1:30 p.m. everyday.

This is a free community event brought to you by Valdosta Main Street.