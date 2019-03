Share with friends













ATKINSON CO., GA (WTOC) – Law enforcement in South Georgia are looking for Ronnie and Mercedes Hackle.

The brother and sister were last seen near Willacoochee in Atkinson County, just west of Waycross.

Ronnie is 27 and Mercedes is 17. Several Georgia agencies are working to find the two.

If you see either of the two, please call police immediately.