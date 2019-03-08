//BREAKING: Puppy Dealer in Custody, 85 More Dogs Found

Share with friends













BERRIEN CO., Ga. – On Thursday March 7, a week after Reason Craig Gray of Nashville had voluntarily surrendered 630 dogs during a Dept. of Agriculture inspection, more jarring news.

The Department of Agriculture called the Sheriff today and advised that they had spoken to Gray and he admitted he brought more puppies back to the Barney Parker Road Property.

Investigators with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office immediately obtained a search warrant for Gray’s business known as “Georgia Puppies” and executed it with Berrien County Animal Control on standby.

“During the search, an additional 85 dogs were taken into rescue by our animal control, and other rescue agencies,” Sheriff Paulk stated. “After a thorough search of Gray’s residence and kennel, Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office perfected an arrest on Gray. There are numerous charges pending on Gray, and as the investigation continues to unfold, there is no way to tell just how many charges will be filed.”

Paulk said that due to the extent of Gray’s operation and as many documents and veterinary reports that are currently being inspected by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, there is no way to know at this time how many charges there will be.

Sheriff Paulk added that it was believed Gray had moved these dogs (most being young puppies) out sometime during the voluntary surrender of the 630 plus dogs last week and brought them back to the property a day or two later.

“There are many questions yet to be answered and one huge one is how this licensed pet dealer was allowed to have an operation with this many beautiful creatures to be able to populate to the point of being out of control and inhumane,” Paulk said.

Reason Craig Gray 58, of Nashville is currently booked in the Berrien County Jail pending charges for the cruel treatment of the dogs and obstruction.

“I would like to thank everyone for being patient,” Paulk continued. “The investigation has taken some time is still continuing. We are currently obtaining more documentation from the veterinarian examinations, retrieving statements, and reviewing the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s reports.”

Valdosta Today will continue to update this story as it unfolds.