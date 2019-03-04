//Body Found in Lenox Pond

Share with friends













COOK CO., Ga. – A body has been found in Lenox in “Lindsey Pond” on Ed Lindsey Road.

“All I know is my neighbor was riding out to check on the farm after the storm and when he crossed the pond he saw a leg sticking out and called the law,” said longtime Lenox resident Donna Cole Leal, who lives about 500 yards away from the pond. “It’s a white male, all I know.”

Leal said it was reported prior to 8 a.m. Monday morning.

The Department of Natural Resouces (DNR) was called to remove the body, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to assist in an investigation.

This story is developing and Valdosta Today will keep you updated.