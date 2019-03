//ALERT: Tornado Watch Active Until 10 PM

Share with friends













Posted 5 minutes ago

VALDOSTA – Tornado watch remains valid until 10 p.m.

THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA:

BERRIEN, BROOKS, COLQUITT, COOK, LANIER, LOWNDES, THOMAS



