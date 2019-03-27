//Adel Man Pleads to Armed Robbery and Gang Charges

Share with friends













ADEL, Ga. – Paul Lamont Keeley, 21, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, and violating Georgia’s gang statute.

At the Cook County Jail, Keeley pleaded guilty to the 2016 armed robbery and admitted to committing the crimes in the name of his criminal street gang, the 9 Tre Bloods.

Superior Court Judge Howard McClain presided over the plea and sentenced Keeley to 20 years with the first 10 years to be served in the Georgia state prison system.

Upon his release from prison, Keeley will be subject to search by law enforcement at any time, will be subject to curfew and will be responsible for restitution among other probation requirements.

“I’m proud of this conviction and glad that we were able to send this dangerous man off,” stated District Attorney Dick Perryman. “Keeley committed crimes in the name of his gang and he will now serve years in prison for his actions. I hope this will serve as a reminder to others out there that my office will continue aggressive prosecution of violent crimes and criminal street gangs in our circuit. The Adel Police Department did a great job in this matter and we could not have secured this plea if it were not for their skillful investigation. I am especially proud of the hard work that Assistant District Attorney Allen Lawson put into this case.”