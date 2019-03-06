//Actress Yvonne J. Harvey Williams to Speak at NCNW’s 6th Annual Brunch

Share with friends













VALDOSTA- The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of NCNW is hosting their 6th Annual Mother Daughter Brunch with Keynote speaker actress, Yvonne J. Harvey Williams.

The brunch is an elegant hat and glove occasion and the organization asks that attendees wear all black. The theme for the brunch is, “Restoring, Redefining and Relaunching: A Woman’s Worth.” The brunch will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 10 am at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center and ticket donations are $20 (13 years old and older) and $10 for 3-12 year olds. VIP table reservation is available by contacting Chair of brunch, Dr. Lana Foster at 229-234-2353 or ncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com.

Yvonne J. Harvey Williams is one of the country’s most sought after motivational speakers for youth and young adults. With a powerful testimony of overcoming the odds, and a passion to see young people do the same, Yvonne shares with listeners advice based on her own personal story of victory and triumph.

Yvonne has been featured in magazines, newspapers, featured news stories and talk shows across the country sharing her passion and her purpose to reach youth and young adults introducing and leading them to better choices.

She was recently named most valuable speaker for MONSTER.com as the #1 speaker where she currently travels as an independent, professional speaker presenting educational information all over the country to millions of people. To purchase tickets online click: 2019MotherDaughterBrunchNCNW.