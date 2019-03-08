//A Couple Bulldogs Attended The ELite NCAA Symposium During NFL Combine

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Jake Fromm and Andrew Thomas, reportedly, attended the NCAA Elite Symposium during the NFL Combine last weekend.

The symposium helps and informs college football players, who want to enter the draft in the future, about agents, how to handle money and social media. It helps them grow up a little bit.

Fromm and Thomas both have played their first two years at Georgia and are expected to have big years this year.

Other players who have been spotted at the symposium are Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, LSU safety Grant Delpit and Stanford left tackle Walker Little.

