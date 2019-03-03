//3 Sent to Prison for Sex Offenses

Share with friends













NASHVILLE, Ga. – District Attorney Dick Perryman’s office pleaded three different men guilty to sex offense charges in Berrien County last week.

Eric Dwight Brown, age 33, pleaded guilty to sodomy and received 25 years with the first 10 years to be served in prison.

William Cody Hodge, age 34, pleaded guilty to child molestation and received 20 years with the first five years to be served in prison.

Charles David Bryant, age 48, pleaded guilty to child molestation and received 20 years with the first six years to be served in prison.

In addition, once released from prison, each man will be subject to a curfew and sex offender conditions of probation.

Sex offender conditions include no contact with children, polygraph examinations and registration on the State sex offender registry.

All of the men will be prohibited from contacting their victims or the victim’s families as part of their sentences and will be subject to search by law enforcement at any time. Hodge is also banished from the Alapaha Judicial Circuit for his entire sentence.

“I am proud that these men are being held accountable for their actions and they will spend years in prison to pay for what they have done to these children,” stated District Attorney Dick Perryman. “It has been and continues to be a priority for my office to protect our kids from those that would harm them. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and the Nashville Police Department did excellent work in investigating these cases. I am proud of my staff for all their hard work and must commend ADA Jennifer Smith for all her efforts. It is crucial that we continue to pursue and prosecute these cases for the benefit of our community and the safety of our children.”