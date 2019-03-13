//2019 NFL Offseason Trading Isn’t Done Yet

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – This NFL offseason is unbelievable with all the trades and free agency circling around the football world.

Big trades have made headline new these last couple months with Antonio Brown going to the Oakland Raiders and now Odell Beckham, Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

Teams are trying to win that coveted Super Bowl Championship.

Three teams have made the biggest news this offseason being the New York Jets when they got Le’Veon Bell and C.J. Mosley. Those will be two big keys to both sides of the ball. Bell and Mosley bring in a leadership and attitude that will rejuvenate that team.

Another team that made some big moves and could be a contender are the lions. They got Danny Amdendola from the Miami Dolphins, Trey Flowers from the New England Patriots, Jesse James from the Pittsburgh Steelers and last but not least, Justin Coleman from the Seattle Seahawks.

The third teams that has made the biggest headline this offseason is the Washington Redskins, defensively. The Redskins signed Landon Collins and now have six former Alabama players on the defense. Basically, they’re Alabama 2.0.

Washington has Jonathan Allen, Ryan Anderson, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Daron Payne, Landon Collins, Reuben Foster and that’s just on defense. On offense, they have Cam Sims, Arie Kouandjio and Ardarius Stewart. If they all play together like they did at Alabama, could the Redskins be future Super Bowl champs?

Other names to be traded are Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders, Joe Flacco to the Denver Broncos, Nick Foles to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tyrann Mathieu to the Kansas City Chiefs.

