//2 Women Arrested for Drugs, Forgery

VALDOSTA — Two women were arrested Wednesday, Mar. 6, on drug and forgery charges, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s office.

Anna Marie Wilson, 33, of Valdosta and Audrey Campbell, 47, of Debary, Fla., are charged with forgery and possession of methamphetamine, according to booking reports. They were taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigators received a tip about illegal activity in a Baytree Road motel.

In separate rooms, investigators found $800 in counterfeit money – $1 -100 bills – and a computer with a printer believed to be used in the manufacturing of the fake money.

Also found was 12 grams of methamphetamine, according to the LCSO.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working with the Secret Service on the case – which is a federal agency tasked with investigating counterfeiting and other financial crimes.