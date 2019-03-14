//14 Dead in Alabama Tornadoes

Share with friends













SOURCE: WSFA

LEE COUNTY, AL – Fourteen people are dead after at least two tornadoes hit Lee County Sunday afternoon, according to the Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

The number could rise, the sheriff added, and people are still reported missing. He didn’t give any details about the locations or exact circumstances of the deaths.

The Lee County coroner said he has requested assistance from the state mortuary response team.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Lee County EMA said much of the damage was near Beauregard, and there were two confirmed fatalities in that area.

According to family members on the scene, an 8-year-old girl in Beauregard is among the dead, WFSA reported.

EMA officials said they are still assessing the damage and injuries in the Beauregard area and lots of first responders are on the scene.



