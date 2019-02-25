//Young Artists Recognized at Turner Center

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Nearly 1,000 student artworks are on display at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, representing approximately 50 regional schools for Youth Art Month.

One of three parts, the Valdosta State University Invitational High School Art Competition awarded 14 Honorable Mentions: Sara Grace Skinner (Berrien High School), Hannah McLean (Berrien High School), Anahi Valencia (Brooks County High School), Abigail Sadler (Central High School, Carrollton, GA), Haley Thompson (Central High School, Carrollton, GA), Daniella Cruz (Coffee High School), Devin Cherry (Hamilton County High School), Halle Gandy (Lowndes County High School), Jaliyah Brantley (Lowndes County High School), Jaliyah Brantley (Lowndes County High School), Wenting Ou (Lowndes County High School), Camille DeGuevara (Peach County High School), Megan Schminky (Thomas County Central High School), Charles Kugler (Valwood School), 3 Top Placements: Avery Barnett (Berrien High School), Kenzie Freeman (Lowndes County High School), Ashlynn Runyon (Perry High School), and a Best In Show: Abigail Sadler (Central High School, Carrollton, GA).

The Turner Center for the Arts invites the public to visit the Youth Art Month Galleries, on display until Wednesday, March 20. For more information on the current galleries or other services offered by the Turner Center for the Arts, please call 229-247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.