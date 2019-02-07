//Worth Co. Middle School Student Had “Hit List”

SOURCE: Worth County Schools

WORTH CO., GA – According to a statement from Worth County Superintendent Bill Settle, a middle school student was found to have a “hit list” Wednesday which included names of students and a teacher.

The note was reported to the Worth County Middle School administration.

Superintendent Settle’s statement reads:

February 6, 2019

Re: “Hit List” @ WCMS

To Parents and Staff:

Today, a 7th grade student at Worth County Middle School (WCMS) was found to have written a “Hit List” that included some names of students and at least one teacher.

Upon finding the note, classmates reported the incident to WCMS Administration who promptly followed school protocol.

Although our investigation continues into this event, you can be assured that the school district is prepared to take all necessary legal and district actions to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

The student will be subject to the full extent of our Student Code of Conduct and of law enforcement. Our community and schools, like all communities and schools throughout our country, are not immune to such behaviors, but I can guarantee Worth County Schools is 100% committed to the safety of all students and staff as shown through our actions in this situation today.

I am proud of our students for stepping up and reporting such actions to our administration and staff. We will continue to be vigilant in our protocols and our actions to ensure our schools remain safe.

Sincerely,

Bill Settle, Superintendent

Worth County Schools