//Wiregrass Designated Military Friendly for 2019

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been designated a Military Friendly® School Award recipient in the Small Community College category for having outstanding programs and support for our nation’s veterans and their families. Victory Media, originator of the family of Military Friendly® employment, entrepreneurship and education resources for veterans and their families, published its special awards for 2019-2020 Military Friendly® Schools at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. Wiregrass was one of eight small community colleges in Georgia recognized.

Wiregrass Georgia Tech offers credit, and non-credit classes through an office located at Moody Air Force Base. Wiregrass has a partnership with the Community College of the Air Force (CCAF) to provide five CCAF required general education courses through distance education. The college also coordinates the National Testing Center located on base providing a variety of testing services including CLEP, DANTES, and Pearson Vue required for placement, academia, and certifications.

Wiregrass’ Military and Veterans Program Coordinator Tabora Temple has worked to improve the Veteran Lounge on the Valdosta Campus to include a Green Zone (safe zone), Skype capabilities for communicating with deployed family members, and computer access and other features to aid veteran and military students while enrolled at Wiregrass.

Wiregrass offers a Fast Track plan on Moody AFB. This is where students can complete their general education course requirements for the Community College of Air Force (CCAF) in just two semesters through Wiregrass Tech.

Wiregrass is also proud of the college’s chapter of the Student Veterans Association of America. The student organization provides an avenue for veterans and military members to seek assistance from others with a common background, become involved in college life, and give back to the community through various community service projects.

For more information about the Fast Track program and other offerings contact Tabora Temple at 229-333-2100 ext. 3001 or tabora.temple@wiregrass.edu or Marcia Lorden Satellite Services Specialist at 229-253-9571 or Marcia.lorden@wiregrass.edu Information can also be found about Veterans services at Wiregrass at wiregrass.edu.