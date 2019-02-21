//Wild Adventures Announces 2019 Concerts and Special Events

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. announced its 2019 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup Thursday, revealing a schedule that includes performances from award-winning stars and a season full of engaging, family-centered events.

2019 Grammy Award winners Dan + Shay and Lauren Daigle anchor the lineup that also includes fellow Grammy Award-winners Boyz II Men, Casting Crowns, Coolio, Young MC and All-4-One, as well as Grammy Nominated-artists Larry the Cable Guy, Lonestar, Foreigner, Jeremy Camp, Color Me Badd and Skillet.

“This may be the most celebrated lineup of performers we have ever had at Wild Adventures,” said Molly Deese, vice president and general manager. “Dan + Shay and Lauren Daigle are selling out shows across the country, and every artist that will take the stage this season is a platinum-selling act. We could not be more excited to share these experiences with our guests, and they are all included with park admission or a season pass.”

2019 All-Star Concerts begin with Lonestar performing the Season Passholder Appreciation Day Concert on April 6. Free reserved seats will be available to season passholders on a first-come, first-served basis the day of the concert.

2019 Special Events begin with Stars of Wrestling on March 23 and continue with The Great Ostrich Easter Egg Hunt, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest National Qualifying Event, Big Top Circus featuring the Anastasinis, La Fiesta and many more.

2019 Concert & Special Events*

March 8 Season Passholder Only Preview Night March 23 Stars of Wrestling April 6 Season Passholder Appreciation Day &

Lonestar Concert April 13 Larry the Cable Guy April 20 The Great Ostrich Easter Egg Hunt April 27 Foreigner May 4 Jeremy Camp May 11 Scotty McCreery May 11 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest May 18 Boyz II Men May 24 Season Passholder Only Splash Island Night May 25-26 Big Top Circus, featuring the Anastasinis June 8 Casting Crowns June 22 Dan + Shay June 29 Lauren Daigle July 1-7 Celebrate America Week July 4-5 Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular July 6 Uncle Kracker July 13-14 La Fiesta July 13, 20 & 27 Light Up The Sky In July July 27 – Aug. 3 Moonlight Madness (Fireworks Nightly) Aug. 3 Air Supply Aug. 10 Skillet Aug. 17 R&B and Hip Hop Legends Concert

featuring Coolio, All-4-One, Color Me Badd and Young MC on VSU Day

*All performers, dates and special events are subject to change due to circumstances beyond Wild Adventures’ control.

All concerts and special events are included with park admission or a 2019 Season Pass. Reserved seats are available at an additional cost and will be available to season passholders beginning at 9 a.m. on February 25. Reserved concert seats will be available for purchase by all guests on March 4.

Wild Adventures opens for the 2019 season on Saturday, March 9 with the debut of Discovery Outpost, a new 3-acre adventure area featuring six family-friendly rides, immersive wildlife experiences at Alligator Alley and daring feats at the Gator Bridge, a netted rope bridge suspended seven feet above the alligator habitat. Dinosaur Explore is also returning with more than 20 moving and roaring prehistoric creatures.

2019 Season Passes are available at savings of up to $15. Guests can purchase season passes online at WildAdventures.com, by calling 229-219-7080 or by visiting the park weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.