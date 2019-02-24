//VSU Celebrates Wacky, Wild Dr. Seuss March 1

Share with friends













You’re never too old, too wacky, too wild, to pick up a book and read with a child. — Dr. Seuss

VALDOSTA — From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 1, the Honors House at Valdosta State University will be transformed into a wacky, Seussational, Seussical world — and yes, a map will be provided.

Children of all ages are invited to stop by and help VSU’s Honors Student Association celebrate Read Across America and Dr. Seuss’s birthday. Admission is free of charge and open to all faculty, staff, students, alumni, retirees, and friends of the university.

Everyone will have a chance to visit one or more of six themed areas — “The Lorax,” “Horton Hears a Who,” “Green Eggs and Ham,” “Hop on Pop,” “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” and “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” — complete with fun games, themed snacks, popcorn, and more. Readings will take place on the Honors House lawn, with VSU Honors College faculty, staff, and students sharing some of their favorite Dr. Seuss stories.

Founded by the National Education Association in 1998, Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading. It is traditionally held on March 2, the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss, also known as Theodor Seuss Geisel.

“Motivating children to read is an important factor in student achievement and creating lifelong successful readers,” according to the National Education Association. “Research has shown that children who are motivated and spend more time reading do better in school.”

The VSU Honors House is located at the intersection of Oak Street and Georgia Avenue.

Parking is available in the gravel and surface lots located along Georgia Avenue, between Oak Street and Patterson Street.