//VPD Makes 3 Arrests for Home Invasion

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Feb. 23 at approximately 9:52 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to an apartment complex within the 1500 block of Lankford Drive after a report of a home invasion.

When officers arrived on scene, contact was made with the victims who stated that they had been assaulted by three individuals who were known to them.

The victims advised that they had been involved in a prior dispute with the offenders earlier in the day, saying that they had pushed their way into their home and began attacking one of them.

During the assault, a gun was stated to have been pointed at two juveniles that were outside the apartment, according to the VPD report.

Following the assault, VPD reports that the offenders fled the area in a small sedan.

VPD immediately issued a “BOLO” (be-on-the-lookout) and sent to all area law enforcement.

Within the hour, the offenders were spotted and apprehended by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. Once in custody, the offenders were transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Warrants for the three offenders were presented to the Magistrate’s Court and signed on each of the individuals.

*The investigation is ongoing.

Emmanuel Hill: • Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon (2) (FELONY) • Home Invasion In The 1st Degree (FELONY) • Cruelty To Children In The 3rd Degree (FELONY) • Battery (Misdemeanor)

Emmanuel Hill

Ronald Isaac: • Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon (2) (FELONY) • Home Invasion In The 1st Degree (FELONY) • Cruelty To Children In The 3rd Degree (FELONY) • Battery (Misdemeanor)

Ronald Isaacs

Nykale Wood: • Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon (2) (FELONY) • Home Invasion In The 1st Degree (FELONY) • Cruelty To Children In The 3rd Degree (FELONY) • Battery (Misdemeanor)

Nykale Wood

“The Valdosta Police Department is grateful for the vital assistance of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office in helping to apprehend these individuals before they were allowed to hurt anyone else,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.