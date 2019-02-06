//VPD Holding Open Test for Summer Academy

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department will be starting another hiring process for the 2019 Summer Academy. They will be holding an open test (first stage of the process) on February 9, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the City Hall Annex located at 300 N. Lee Street, Valdosta. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and will lock at 9 a.m. Please bring identification and $15.00 cash for the test scoring fee. This test is a mandatory part of the hiring process and cannot be rescheduled.

If you show up for the test but have not completed an application, you will be asked to complete one on the day of the test. If you cannot make the test, and you completed an application, your application will be placed on file for a period of six (6) months and we will invite you to any further testing dates within the 6 month period (if any).

For more information you can contact the Lt. Adam Bembry at the Valdosta Police Department, (229) 293-3107, or email abembry@valdostacity.com