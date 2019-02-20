//VFD Moves Can Trailer to New Location

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department has moved its can collection trailer to a new location. The can recycling trailer was initially at Fire Station One, but has since been moved to the intersection of Woodrow Wilson Drive and Ashley Street. This move was to provide more visibility for citizens to encourage them to continue dropping off their cans.

This can drive is part of the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation’s R.E.A.C.H. Program (Recycling Every Aluminum Can Helps). The program was started in 1986 and has since collected over 4 million pounds of aluminum cans and raised over $2 million.

The Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation has three missions: to educate the public in burn awareness and prevention, to support medical facilities in the care of burns in Georgia, to assist burn survivors in their recovery.

If you have any questions on how to help, please contact the Valdosta Fire Department at 229-333-1835.