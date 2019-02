Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Friday, February 1, 2019, starting at 9 a.m., the competitors were biting their nails, jaws set, brows furrowed.

The district spelling bee was officially on.

Individual winners from the Valdosta County School system who had advanced were on the hot seat to not miss a letter.

The winner was Burnis Williams of Valdosta Early College Academy (VECA).