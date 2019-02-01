//ValdostaSOLD/Copeland Realty Future Leaders of America Scholarship

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – ValdostaSOLD and Copeland Realty are offering Future Leaders of America scholarships to 10 local graduating seniors who attend Valdosta City, Lowndes, Brooks, Berrien, Lanier, or Cook County Schools, with at least a 2.5 cumulative GPA; candidates are asked to submit the application along with an essay detailing his or her future aspirations and how the scholarship will make this goal become a reality.

The best thing about this scholarship is there will be one scholarship awarded per school. There will be 10 $500 scholarships awarded in total. This scholarship is open to students who will continue his or her education at a college, university, technical school, trade school, certification program, and/ or through a professional license course.

As long as the candidate will continue his or her education after graduation, he or she is eligible to apply.

Completed scholarship packages which can be obtained from high school counselors are due by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, to scholarship@valdostasold.com. Entries received after this date will not be considered.

Scholarship winners will be announced in April 2019, and scholarship money will be presented before the end of the school year.

If you have any questions, please contact the scholarship selection committee at scholarship@valdostasold.com.