//Valdosta Tree Commission Announces Annual Tree Sale

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Commission has announced its annual tree sale early to encourage citizens to plant trees in honor of the City of Valdosta’s designation as a Tree City USA. While this is the eighth year that the Commission has offered trees at wholesale prices, this will be the first time to offer a broader selection of trees and shrubs.

They have compiled a list of trees and shrubs in hopes of accommodating various interests as well as availability of space. Many residents in Valdosta have small lots that cannot accommodate a large tree, so small canopy trees are a great option. This year the options will include: Little Gem Magnolia, Long Leaf Pine, Red Buckeye, Sparkleberry, Natchez Crepe Myrtle, Best Red Black Diamond Crepe Myrtle, Black Gum, Bald Cypress, Encore Azaleas and Brindabella Rose.

“With all of the selections we are offering this year, there are now plant and tree selections to enhance any size or style of landscape. Spring will be here before you know it, so it is a great time to take advantage of these affordable prices,” said Monica Haynes, Chairman of the Valdosta Tree Commission.

Each of the options offered during the annual tree sale are wholesale price and the Valdosta Tree Commission does not make any profit. This event is simply a way for the community to have access to affordable trees and shrubs. Quantities are limited, so it is suggested you send in your order soon.

Black Gum – 3 gallon 7.50; Little Gem Magnolia – 3 gallon 14.50; Long Leaf Pine – 3 gallon 13.00; Natchez Crepe Myrtle Standard – 3 gallon 11.50; Best Red Black Diamond Crepe Myrtle – 3 gallon 12.50; Red Buckeye – 1 gallon 6.00; Sparkleberry – 3 gallon 13.50; Brindabella Rose Purple Prince – 3 gallon 13.50; Brindabella Rose A Touch of Pink – 3 gallon 13.50; Encore Azalea Red, White or Pink – 3 gallon 13.50.

For additional information, please call Amy Hall, 229-561-5173 or Monica Haynes at 229-412-2585.

Checks should be made payable to the Valdosta Tree Commission and postmarked by Mar 1st to Amy Hall, c/o Valdosta Tree Commission, PO Box 1125, Valdosta, GA 31603. Please include your phone number and what you would like to order with your check. Or use Paypal : valdostatreecommission@gmail.com. Purchased trees may be picked up at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Horticulture Program Greenhouses, 4089 Val Tech Road, Valdosta, GA 31602, on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 from 9:00am-12:00pm.