//Valdosta Students Shadow Local Employers

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — Punxsutawney Phil isn’t the only one looking for his shadow.

On Friday, Valdosta State University students participated in ‘Groundhog Shadow Day.’ It was a chance for students to experience a day in the life of local employers.

Students majoring in Sociology, Anthropology and Criminal Justice shadowed members of local departments and organizations. Some of those include the Valdosta and VSU Police Departments, the District Attorney’s Office, Family Works and Maceo Horne Learning Center, working with school counselors.

Criminal Justice student T’Kaeyah Wilder said it reinforced her goal of becoming a public defender.

“It allows us to see beforehand, is this something I want to do, is this something I want to spend my life doing,” Wilder said. “They always tell you, go to a career that you love and you’ll never work. I feel like it gives us the opportunity to see exactly, is that what I want to do.”

Eleven departments and organizations in Valdosta participated in the job shadow event.