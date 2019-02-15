//Valdosta Native Gets Life for Sex Crimes

Share with friends













SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A former Valdosta man, Rodney Flucas, has been sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 on federal sex crime charges, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Flucas, 50, who has been living in Stockton, Calif., was given the sentence for transportation of minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, plus 10 years in prison for transporting an adult across state lines with intent to engage in incest and 20 years in prison for attempted witness tampering, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.

Court documents state Flucas was convicted Sept. 20, 2018.

Flucas began abusing four of his victims when his family lived in Valdosta around 2000. He owned or controlled upward of four houses on the same street in Valdosta where his wife, ex-wife, other partners and children lived, according to the justice department.

In 2014, the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services began to investigate allegations of child abuse. DFCS closed its investigation.

In August 2014, Flucas moved his family to Americus, where he began working as a teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing students. Flucas was fired a month later due to sexual abuse allegations, according to the DOJ.

The family moved to Oregon in 2014 and Flucas began abusing a 15-year-old girl whom became pregnant.

In 2015, Flucas moved to Stockton with his family to escape the Oregon allegations. The abuse continued until a car crash brought the allegations to light, according to the statement.