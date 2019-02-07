//Valdosta Main Street’s Inaugural Downtown Maker’s Market Coming

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street will kick off its first-ever Downtown Maker’s Market on April 13 and is seeking art, craft, vintage, produce, growers and antique vendors for this market. Maker’s Market is an expansion to Farm Days, but with more arts.

This year, the location of the market will be at the Historic Courthouse Square in Downtown Valdosta. Maker’s Market will be open starting April 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held every second Saturday every month in 2019.

As in past years with Farm Days, vendors will continue to offer a variety of goods for sale, which includes locally-grown, locally-raised, locally-produced fruits and vegetables, plants, herbs, meats, farm-fresh eggs, and dairy products. Organic produce, baked and prepared foods, snacks, coffee, and other favorites will also be available. Patrons will also find a variety of artisan and natural products such as recycled goods, birdhouses, handmade soaps, and body products, candles, and honey products as well. The market will also have a booth that will feature a local non-profit from the community every market Saturday.

“We believe the new expansion of the Maker’s Market event will be positive for the market and will increase the number of vendors and community involvement,” said Main Street Director Ellen Hill. “We are so fortunate to have this venue that allows local producers and artists to gather in one place for the economic and health benefits of our community.”

Vendors will pay $30 per market or a discounted price for multiple bookings. Applications and fee schedules for artisans, food purveyors, and farmers are available at www.valdostamainstreet.com/activities or on their Facebook, Valdosta Main Street.