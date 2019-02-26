//Valdosta Junior Service League Thrift Sale To Benefit Local Charities

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Junior Service League will host the 8th Annual “Tossed and Found” thrift sale, presented by AmeriMed, this Saturday, March 2 from 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Mathis Auditorium located at 2300 North Ashley Street in Valdosta. The thrift sale benefits many local nonprofit organizations in the Valdosta-Lowndes County community.

Shoppers can expect to find a wide assortment of furniture, home accessories, toys, electronics, sporting goods, books, and much more. “We have been collecting items all year. We’re very excited about our selection and the sale,” said Leigh Ann Burgess, Tossed and Found chairman. “Follow our Facebook page for previews of items prior to the sale.”



Tickets are $3, cash only. Sale hours are 7:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. From 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., admission is free and all items are 50% off. The $5 Stuff-A- Sack sale also takes place during this hour. For the Stuff-A-Sack sale, shoppers purchase a reusable shopping tote for $5, and any items that fit in the tote are theirs for no extra cost. Doors will close between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. to prepare for the Half-Off and Stuff-A-Sack sales. Tossed and Found is cash only. Children ten and under are free.



Proceeds from the sale fund the Valdosta Junior Service League’s community-based programs. “Through Tossed and Found, we try to serve the community in two ways: first, by making quality used goods available to the community at low prices, and, second, by raising money through those sales to support local non-profit organizations,” said Ashley Mock, League President.



Tickets are available at the door or at any of the presale locations. Presale ticket holders skip the line and are first to enter the sale. Tickets can be purchased at any of the following locations prior to the sale: Napa Auto Parts 406 E. Hill Ave., Valdosta; Napa Auto Parts 962A Ga Hwy 122, Hahira; Napa Auto Parts 209 Lakes Blvd., Lake Park; Chancy Drugs 2333 N. Ashley St., Valdosta; AmeriMed 3782 Old US Hwy 41 North, Valdosta.



For more information about Tossed & Found visit https://www.facebook.com/VJSLThriftSale/.



About Valdosta Junior Service League: Valdosta Junior Service League (VJSL) is an organization of more than one hundred women dedicated to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the local community by partnering with organizations in need of service. Learn more at vjsl.org.