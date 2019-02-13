//VALDOSTA: Have You Seen Angel’s Dog Jerry?

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Feb. 13, 2019 – Professional PAM truck driver Brandon Angel, who lives in Jacksonville, was heading back home on Friday, February 1. He made a stop at the southbound weigh station on I-75 in Lowndes County around noon.

When Angel got out, Jerry jumped out without him realizing it. Startled by the noises, Angel suspects, he took off running towards the rear of the weigh station to hide. A Georgia State Patrolman saw him running.



Jerry is Angel’s “road dog,” always riding shotgun

His beloved best friend was lost. Angel is devastated. The two did everything together.

“I lost my little buddy,” Angel wrote at 1:11 p.m. yesterday on his Facebook page. “He’s been my road dog and loving company. We were heading back home and I lost him north of Valdosta, Georgia.. it’s been about a week and a half and it happened near the Lowndes southbound station. Which is sandwiched between I-75 and a wooded area, Frank’s creek. His collar has my number on it and his name Jerry. Come home buddy.”

Brandon Angel and his best friend Jerry

Jerry has dog tags and Angel’s phone number is on it.

Jerry went everywhere with Brandon, even the grocery store

Angel is “devastated,” as Jerry is his “best friend,” and went everywhere with him.

Angel features Jerry in his life story on Facebook prominently

Please help spread the word and bring Jerry home to Angel.

Jerry boarding Angel’s big rig, always riding shotgun

Brandon Angel can be contacted at 904-885-1701 and is on Facebook.

Have you seen this dog, Lowndes County?





Angel stuck around the entire day, until it got dark. It began raining. He was late delivering a trailer.

“That was the hardest part,” Angel said. “Driving off.”

He returned the next day and searched. And a third day. He brought friends and they put out some of his dog toys and favorite food to hopefully draw him out.

“He’s very friendly, very loving,” Angel said. “I definitely could see him going up to someone.”

Here’s the location he was last seen:

https://goo.gl/maps/wU9U4bam4CR2