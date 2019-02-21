//Turner Center Hosts Regional Youth Art Month Exhibition

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host student art works from approximately 50 regional schools for the Youth Art Month Gallery Opening Reception, on Sunday, February 24, at 2 p.m. The center expects hundreds of attendees for this free exhibition that will be held in the Turner Center galleries, located at 527 N. Patterson Street.

In alliance with the National Art Education Association and the Council for Art Education, Youth Art Month observes the national importance of youth art education. This exhibit allows art teachers across the region, as far north as Macon, Ga., the opportunity to select outstanding student art to be showcased in the Turner Center galleries for four weeks for the public’s appreciation.

“Having been in art education for more than 20 years, I can attest to the fact that the partnership between the regional schools and the Turner Center isn’t typical of Youth Art Month activities. It is so exciting to have an opportunity to showcase students’ artwork in a venue like this,” said Cathy Heller, art teacher at Perry High School.

The exhibition is broken down into three parts: kindergarten through eighth grade; a Valdosta State University Invitational, in which high school students’ art works are juried and awarded cash prizes by a panel of VSU art instructors; and a student design competition wherein the winner’s artwork will be used as the cover image for the Turner Center’s Spring Into Art invitation.

The Turner Center for the Arts invites the public to celebrate Youth Art Month on Sunday, February 24, at 2 p.m. at the free Gallery Opening Reception. Student artwork will remain on display at the center until March 20. For more information on the upcoming gallery opening or other services offered by the Turner Center for the Arts, please call 229-247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.