//Tuesday Fire Caused by Space Heater

VALDOSTA – On Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a fire at 1006 Nicholas Drive.

Around 9:10 a.m. the firemen found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the single family home.

A total of 20 firemen fought the fire. The single resident was able to escape but was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation injuries, according to the Valdosta Fire Department report.

VFD determined that a space heater too close to flammable furniture was the cause of the conflagration.

The total estimated damages were reported to be $33,000.

