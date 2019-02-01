//Three Georgia Measles Cases

Share with friends













SOURCE: Georgia Department of Public Health, CDC

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed measles in three residents of the metro Atlanta area. All three individuals are members of the same family.

Two cases of measles were confirmed January 13, 2019 and the third measles case was confirmed January 26. All three individuals are now out of the infectious stage of the disease. These individuals were not vaccinated.

Although the risk of becoming sick is low, DPH has notified individuals who might have been exposed to the virus and are potentially at increased risk for developing measles. Outside of the family noted above, there are no reports of secondary cases of measles.

DPH urges healthcare providers to maintain heightened awareness for patients with measles or symptoms of measles. Anyone who becomes sick or thinks they may have been exposed to measles should contact their health care provider immediately and let them know that you may have been exposed to measles. DO NOT go to the doctor’s office, the hospital or a public health clinic without FIRST calling to let them know about your possible contact with measles.

There were 38 confirmed cases in Washington and Oregon in 2018. Washington state declared a state of emergency last week.

New York health officials dealt with nearly 200 cases.

Health officials are worried it could continue to grow.

The symptoms include a rash, a fever and flu-like symptoms. Doctors say the disease spreads so quickly because it can linger for hours after an infected person has left the room.

Officials say the vast majority of people who have been infected are likely children of parents who decided not to have them vaccinated.

As long as people in the community aren’t vaccinated, doctors say there is potential for an outbreak.

For more information: https://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html