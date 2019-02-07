//Thomasville Mayor Indicted

Share with friends













SOURCE: WALB, Thomasville Times-Enterprise, WCTV

PHOTO: WCTV

THOMASVILLE, GA – Thomasville mayor Greg Hobbs has been indicted by a Grand Jury for alleged criminal actions, including three counts of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of reporting a false crime, and one count of making a false statement.

The indictment was returned Thursday morning.

Hobbs is accused of signing off on more than $13,000 worth of payroll documents in May of 2018.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

Along with Hobbs, the City of Thomasville is embroiled in a lawsuit filed by city residents, which includes Thomasville City Councilman David Hufstetler. All are accused in the lawsuit that council action was taken by a majority of the council with no prior notice to the public, according to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise on Feb. 4, 2019.

Hobbs, City Councilman David Hufstetler and the City of Thomasville are being represented by Valdosta attorneys James Thagard, James L. Elliott and by Augusta attorney Scott W. Kelly.

All defendants deny any wrongdoing.

This is a developing story.