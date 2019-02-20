//Teen Arrested for Mass Shooting Spree Threat

Share with friends













MOULTRIE, Ga. – Investigators say a 16-year-old student at Colquitt County High School has been arrested after he threatened to carry out a shooting spree at an unidentified preschool.

Officials have not publicly identified the teen because of his age.

The international police organization (INTERPOL) traced him to a threat made last Tuesday in a game chat room on his cellphone.

INTERPOL contacted the game company the same day and within 24 hours, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Moultrie Police Department and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office were all involved.

The teen was arrested Wednesday.

“His family was very concerned and upset about everything,” said Sgt. Ronald Jordan with CCSO. “According to the parents, their child didn’t have access to firearms, but that’s part of the investigation we are still conducting.”

Agencies say they located the teen by tracking the IP address, as the threat was posted while he was on CCHS Wi-Fi.

“During the investigation, the things he said during his interview and the things that were connected to the account he was using made us think that this was possible and he was going to do it,” Sgt. Jordan said.

A judge ruled against releasing him back to his parents due to evidence collected. At this time, the teen is currently being held at a Georgia youth detention center and is facing terrorist threat charges.

If investigators find evidence of a plan additional charges could be filed.