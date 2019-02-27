//Sur-13 Gangster Pleads Guilty, Gets 20

Share with friends













COOK CO, Ga. – Christopher George Aguilar, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of Aggravated Assault and two counts of violating Georgia’s Gang Statute.

At the Cook County Courthouse, Aguilar pleaded guilty to the 2018 assault and admitted to committing the crimes in the name of his criminal street gang, Sur-13.

Superior Court Judge Clay Tomlinson presided over the plea and sentenced Aguilar to 20 years with the first five years to be served in the Georgia state prison system.

Aguilar also got 20 years of banishment from 10 South Georgia counties as part of his plea deal.



“I’m proud of this conviction and glad that we were able to get rid of this man from our area,” remarked Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Dick Perryman. “Aguilar committed crimes in the name of his gang and he will now serve years in prison for his actions. My office will continue aggressive prosecution of gang crimes in our circuit. The Adel Police Department did a great job in this matter and we could not have secured this plea if it were not for their skillful investigation. I am especially proud of the hard work that Assistant District Attorneys Patrick Warren and Byron Watson put into this case.”