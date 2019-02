Share with friends













DAWSON, GA – Mauricio Hallback, 23, was injured in a shooting Sunday morning in Dawson, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Hallback, 23, who was found in the area of 7th Avenue and Green Street, was taken to an Albany hospital and transferred to Macon for treatment.

The GBI’s assistance was requested by the Dawson Police Department to aid in the investigation around 1 a.m. Sunday.