//St. John Catholic School Hosts Open House Feb 11

VALDOSTA, GA – Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School, educating youth from Pre-K 3 to 8th grade, will host an Open House on Monday, February 11, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta. The private school, accredited by the National Catholic Educational Association, offers a variety of exploratory classes, extra-curricular activities and sports.

Reading Bowl Team with Librarian Kippy Tift from Recent Local Reading Bowl Competition

“St. John Catholic School focuses on helping our children SOAR,” said principal Vito Pellitteri. “Our superior standards, educational and social opportunities, small class sizes and religious foundation give students an environment where they get the attention they need to take flight.”

Open House visitors will learn more about the educational standards and programs available to potential students, experience the classroom life, watch students engaged in learning, ask questions and enjoy lunch with teacher, students and staff.

5th Grade Students Organizing Food and Snacks for a Community Project

Quick Facts About St. John Catholic School

Average Class Size: 10

Grades Pre-K 3 – 8 th

Accredited by AdvancED

Approximate Monthly Cost of Tuition (per student): $712 Non-Catholic, $530 Catholic

36% Students Receive Tuition Assistance

Diverse Student Body

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 3 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country, 4-H, science club and student council. Enrollment for the 2018-2019 is now open for new students. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.