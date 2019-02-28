//Sen. Perdue to Attend 11th Annual Cook Fish Fry

Share with friends













COOK CO, Ga. – Cook County Probate Judge Chase Daughtrey and Chief Superior Court Judge Howard McClain announced today that United States Senator David Perdue will be this year’s special guest at the 11th Annual Cook County Courthouse Fish Fry.

The annual event is hosted by the Judges of Cook County and will be held at Adel Church of God on Friday, March 1st at lunch.

“Cook County has a lot to offer from quality schools, industrial development, and a new state of the art hospital. Sen. Perdue’s visit during this centennial year will highlight the successes of rural communities like ours across our state, and we are honored to have him join us.” stated Daughtrey.

Congressman Austin Scott and Court of Appeals Judge Trent Brown are also planning to attend this year’s fish fry.

The annual fish fry was inspired by Sheriff DJ Connell’s weekly fish fries with State Troopers, Judges, and others in the Circuit to promote fellowship, friendship, and community continuity.