//Rules of the Road: Law Changes for Passing School Buses

VALDOSTA – After a spate of school bus-involved accidents in 2018, the Valdosta Police Department wants to bring attention to Senate Bill 25, “Change in Passing a Stopped School Bus.”

This bill changes the law back to its previous version, prior to July 1, 2018. Due to Senate Bill 25, the law has changed in the requirement of motorists to stop for a school bus loading or unloading passengers within a divided highway.

It reads in part “Duty of Driver of Vehicle Meeting or Overtaking School Bus: The driver of a vehicle upon a highway with separate roadways, that are separated by a grass median, unpaved area, or physical barrier need not stop upon meeting or passing a school bus which is on the separate roadway or upon a controlled access highway when the school bus is stopped in a loading zone which is a part of or adjacent to such highway and where pedestrians are not permitted to cross the roadway.”

Heightened awareness around these critical traffic areas can save lives.

“The safety of our school buses and their precious cargo are a top priority of the Valdosta Police Department and all of our area law enforcement agencies,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

The bill in its entirety can be accessed here: http://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/en-US/Display/20192020/SB/25.