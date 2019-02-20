//Racy “Intimate Apparel” at VSU

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Theatre and Dance will present “Intimate Apparel” Feb. 21-26 on the Lab Theatre stage. Tickets are on sale now.



“The time is 1905. The place is New York City, where Esther, a black seamstress, lives in a boarding house for women and sews intimate apparel for clients who range from wealthy white patrons to prostitutes,” according to a synopsis from Dramatists.com. “Her skills and discretion are much in demand, and she has managed to stuff a goodly sum of money into her quilt over the years. One by one, the other denizens of the boarding house marry and move away, but Esther remains, lonely and longing for a husband and future. Her plan is to find the right man and use the money she’s saved to open a beauty parlor where black women will be treated as royally as the white women she sews for. But when she begins to receive beautiful letters from a lonesome Caribbean man named George who is working on the Panama Canal, she begins to dream of her own trousseau.”



Dr. Melissa Rynn Porterfield, director of “Intimate Apparel” and lecturer of directing and theatre history at VSU, said the play is “a moving portrait of longing, loss, and the ties that bind us.”



“We are excited to be doing a play by Lynn Nottage, one of the most influential American playwrights of our time, and the only woman to ever win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice,” Porterfield said. “The play’s focus on the story of those who society has traditionally overlooked is incredibly relevant. Despite the period setting of the play, contemporary audiences will be seduced by the beautiful and tender performances of our actors who have brought to life these poignant characters who are all longing to find love.”



Please note that this production contains mature language and themes.



Performances of “Intimate Apparel” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, through Saturday, Feb. 23; at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24; and at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, and Tuesday, Feb. 26.



Individual tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for senior citizens, $11 for children and non-VSU students, and free for all VSU students with a valid 1Card. Tickets for groups of 10 or more people at a single performance are $10 per person.



Tickets may be reserved by calling the VSU Theatre and Dance Box Office at (229) 333-5973 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday or by visiting www.ticketreturn.com 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



The VSU Theatre and Dance Box Office is located on the first floor of the Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Oak Street and Brookwood Drive, and may be reached by calling (229) 333-5973. The Lab Theatre is located on the second floor.



VSU Theatre and Dance is committed to fostering excellence within its theatre performance, theatre production, theatre management, musical theatre, and dance programs while also contributing to the lifelong learning and cultural development of the citizens of South Georgia, North Florida, and beyond. Its 2018-2019 performance season will conclude with “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.”

