//QUOLA to Host Black History Art Exhibit and Live Museum

VALDOSTA — The Quality of Life Association celebrates black history month with a narrated living timeline showcasing many famous Black history figures of yesterday and today.



The fundraising event titled, “All Shades Art Exhibit and Live Black History Museum” will celebrate the unique history, as well as the struggles and accomplishments of African Americans. Attendees will also enjoy an art gallery featuring many local artists, live music provided by Unique Sound, spotlight performances by Poetic Magic, Hart for Art, I AM ROYAL, and appetizers by Big Nick’s Catering.



The Quality of Life Association (QUOLA), located at 115 East Florida Avenue, is a non profit organization that offers free youth programs to low income children that reside primarily in the south district of Valdosta. The programs offered to the children at the facility include after school tutoring, mentorship, gardening, cooking and nutrition, music lessons with piano and strings, performing arts, dance, yoga, technology, Big Nick’s Book Club, and more.



QUOLA’s historic building has its own rich and unbelievable history. During the years of racial segregation the center was a theatre, and years after it became a club where many famous jazz musicians played. QUOLA, once the Liberty Theatre then The Liberty Club, welcomed many stars to the stage, such as Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, BB King, Little Richard, John Lee Hooker, and Louis Jordan.



“The program will showcase influential African Americans in an interactive way,” said Ashlie Prain, QUOLA director.

“Because we do not receive any federal funding, we rely heavily on fundraisers such as this to help keep the doors open,” she said.



The black history event will take place at The Patterson located at 101 N. Patterson Street in downtown Valdosta on February 8th at 7PM and Sunday, February 10th at 4PM,



Tickets for the event will be available for purchase the evening of the event for $10. All proceeds will go to benefit QUOLA.

For anyone interested in donating or volunteering, contact Ashlie Prain, 229-259-0046.