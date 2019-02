Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Stressed about purchasing a prom dress?

Well worry no more.

The Princess Academy is hosting their 4th Annual Prom Dress Giveaway March 9th from 9:30 am – 1:30 pm at Valdosta State University’s Student Union (Meeting Room 1).

Come review their dress collection in hopes of finding the perfect prom dress for FREE. No need to sign up or bring anything, other than yourself! Dress options will be on a first come first serve. For more information visit: www.theprincessacademyinc.com.