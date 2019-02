Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Thursday, February 14, the City of Valdosta and Georgia Power will be removing a tree on Country Club Drive. A portion of the street will be closed for approximately two hours.

Traffic control devices will be in place to inform motorist approaching the area during the repair. Motorist, as always, are urged to drive with caution and follow the traffic devises set in place.

If you have any questions, please contact the Engineering Department at 229-259-3530.