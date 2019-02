Share with friends













LAKE PARK — The Lake Park City Council called an emergency meeting last Friday and voted in favor of firing Police Chief James Breletic.

Allegations of “insubordination” led to Breletic being put on administrative leave last Tuesday, according to Lake Park Councilman and former GSP commander Carl Taylor. Breletic.

The 3-1 vote Friday ended Breletic’s position and David Kinsey stepped in to fill the spot. Breletic had already turned in his badge and gun on Tuesday.