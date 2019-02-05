//New I-75 Northbound Ramps Opening at Exit 22

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Drivers are about to see a lot of activity on the Interstate 75 Exit 22 ramps in Lowndes County, including opening the new northbound ramps.



Before that happens there will be two overnight closures on the Exit 22 southbound ramps so the contractor can level them using asphalt. That will be done Feb. 7 and 11. The on and off ramps will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each of those dates. Law enforcement will be posted at the bottom and top of the ramps to prevent driver access.



The new northbound ramps are scheduled to open Feb. 12. The temporary traffic signal that was installed at the top of those ramps to aid in construction staging will be removed. The contractor will begin demolishing the old ramps after traffic is switched.



The interchanges of Exit 22 near Valdosta and Exit 29 at Hahira are being reconstructed in a $49.5 million Georgia DOT project. The overpasses were built in 1960 and can’t efficiently handle current and projected traffic. Construction started in 2017 and is scheduled to be complete next year. The contractor is Reames and Son Construction Co. Inc.