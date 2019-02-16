//Nation’s Largest Miracle Field in Valdosta

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority and the Miracle League of Valdosta are opening the state-of-the-art Miracle Field Complex with a ribbon cutting and celebration March 2.

The ceremony and grand opening is from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Freedom Park. The public is invited to the event which will feature games, music, and food. Attendees are encouraged to bring a glove and a ball to play catch on the new fields.

The organizations teamed up to build the $5 million complex that features the nation’s largest Miracle Field: a two-dimensional, rubberized, fully-accessible sports field for individuals with disabilities. It is the only Miracle Field in the country that has space for four sports: baseball, track, soccer, and basketball.

The Miracle Field is surrounded by four standard baseball fields and has a large pavilion and concession stand that are both fully accessible, as well as a boundless playground where children of all abilities can play together for a truly inclusive experience.

Andy Gibbs formed the Miracle League of Valdosta in 2004 and is on the VLPRA Board. He says this field is a dream realized.

“The Miracle League Field is a testament to the good that happens when a community works as a team,” Gibbs said. “We are now able to make sure kids and adults of all abilities have a place to play and enjoy the sports many of us take for granted.”

VLPRA Executive Director George Page says the Parks & Recreation Authority Board made it their mission to highlight inclusivity by building a full complex to complement the field.



“We wanted to make sure that all the leagues participate side by side,” Page says. “It’s important for our youth leagues to play at the same and in the same space as the Miracle League. This is a case of sports truly bringing people together.”

The MLV has been holding games at Freedom Park for several years as they have been raising money and awareness to build the Miracle Field. The rubberized field will feature space for baseball, soccer, basketball, and other activities for individuals of all ages with disabilities. The MLV has raised over $750,000 and are still seeking donations to pay off the field.



