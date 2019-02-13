//Missing Woman One of Two Bodies Found

Share with friends













PHOTO: Coffee County Sheriff’s Office

DOUGLAS, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab has positively identified two bodies found in Coffee County on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 around 7 p.m.

The victims were found off Deep Woods Road near Nicholls after receiving a call from an unidentified woman advising a home located at 500 Deep Woods Road should be searched. It was a home, according to WALB’s report, where she had been living with a boyfriend and two others.

An active search has been underway for Kristian “Kristi” Bell, 25. She was last seen on January 20. Her father, Jim Bowen, went to the home and found some of Kristi’s personal belongings scattered, including a pink suitcase. Bowen told WALB that he had custody of Kristi’s 16-month-old daughter and he was accustomed to getting texts from her every other day – then nothing. He has been on a personal mission to find her and hoping she would be found safe.

When the bodies were found on Feb. 9, it was feared Kristi might be one of them.

And she was. Along with Stephen James Ward, 35. Her relationship at this point remains part of the open investigation.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Kristian “Kristi” Bell, 25, and Steven James Ward, 35, were identified by fingerprints.

Bell’s family had been searching for her since she was last since January 20.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Office investigators are continuing to pursue leads in this ongoing case and anyone with information is urged to call 912-384-4227.